Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gogo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 115,201 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,866,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,458. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

