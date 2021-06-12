Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GLRI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Glori Energy Company Profile
