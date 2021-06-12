Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLRI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Glori Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.