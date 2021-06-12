Global Medical REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.57 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $946.56 million, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

