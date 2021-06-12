Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

GLBE stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,704. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

