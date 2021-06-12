Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the May 13th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNCY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 170,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,222. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

