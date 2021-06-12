Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. 129,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.71. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

