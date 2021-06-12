Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

