GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.11). GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $5,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $15,849,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $22,036,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

