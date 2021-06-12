GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for approximately 0.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 26.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $234,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FSV shares. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.69. 24,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.08. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

