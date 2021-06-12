Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.95 million to $38.17 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 823,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

