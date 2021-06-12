Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genesco were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $932.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $62.43.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

