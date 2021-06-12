General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,136,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471,178. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

