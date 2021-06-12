General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

