Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Short Interest Update

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,574,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRXM stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 495,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,321. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

