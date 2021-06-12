Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading 4.3% Higher

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.15. 4,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 971,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $787.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock worth $31,047,437. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

