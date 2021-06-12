GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. GDS has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

