GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

