Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.99. The stock had a trading volume of 513,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.