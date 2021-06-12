Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of GRMN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.76. 461,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,562. Garmin has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

