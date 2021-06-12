Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Garmin has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
Shares of GRMN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.76. 461,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,562. Garmin has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.
In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
