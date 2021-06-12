GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $220.39, but opened at $233.51. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $228.66, with a volume of 78,362 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.