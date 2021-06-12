Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 4,160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Galantas Gold
