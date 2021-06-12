Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 4,160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Galantas Gold has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.