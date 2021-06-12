FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cerecor Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cerecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CERC stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 32,634,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,556,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 1,417,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at $7,399,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 370,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 360,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.