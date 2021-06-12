FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issued By William Blair

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

SYNH stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock worth $552,878,187. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

