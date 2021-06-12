FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

GOLD opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

