FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

THO stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

