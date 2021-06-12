FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increased by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

OR stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

