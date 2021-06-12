FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.55. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

