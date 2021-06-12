FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

CDE stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 641,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

