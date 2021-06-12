FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $23.27

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $22.56. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 4,516 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

