Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,355 ($43.83).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £912.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

