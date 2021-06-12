Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.21

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 6873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on FEC. CIBC increased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.33. The company has a market cap of C$679.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

