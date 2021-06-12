Frazier Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio comprises 1.3% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. 494,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,515. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.58.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

