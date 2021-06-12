Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.27. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 1,260,918 shares.

FVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.44.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.