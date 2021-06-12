Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0002 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 55% against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $115,578.26 and $162.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

