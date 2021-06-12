Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.