Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.91

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 10300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

