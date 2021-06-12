Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.74. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock worth $889,825. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $3,315,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.