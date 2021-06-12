Fisker (FSR) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fisker and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -46.60 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.21

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fisker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 917 2285 2602 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

