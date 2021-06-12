Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,730,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,929 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 347,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

