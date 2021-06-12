FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 209 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £171.38 ($223.91).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 77.88 ($1.02).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.