FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 209 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £171.38 ($223.91).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).
Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.21. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
