First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Down 85.5% in May

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the May 13th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.55 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01.

