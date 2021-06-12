First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

