First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

