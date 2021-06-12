First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.