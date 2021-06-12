First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of ABCB opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

