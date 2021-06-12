First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 440,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,297,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX opened at $100.46 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

