First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 488 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,220.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.