First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,279.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 783,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 238,786 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

