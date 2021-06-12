First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,435,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,269,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $198.43 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

