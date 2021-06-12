Financial Life Advisors Sells 6,569 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after buying an additional 403,201 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,784. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96.

